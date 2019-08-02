Warning for Senior Citizens: Generic DNA testing scam

JOPLIN, Mo. – Local advocates for seniors are warning of a genetic testing scam.

The Area Agency on Aging says the offer is a free DNA test with promises that Medicare will pick up the bill. But the goal is to get your personal information, including Medicare details. They add that DNA testing would only be covered by Medicare if ordered as medically necessary by your physician.

“We’ve warned all of our senior centers in the area not to allow anything of the sort in the senior centers. But you know seniors at home, we’re now finding out that they’re calling people at home coming to their doors, so you really have to pay attention.” Allison Riddle, Area Agency on Aging

Scammers could contact seniors by coming door-to-door, calling on the phone, or attending public events.