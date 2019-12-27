Warm Winter meaning more outdoor activities

JOPLIN, Mo. — It may not feel like the holidays with temps in the 60’s.

But some area residents aren’t complaining.

A white Christmas is what a lot of us were hoping for this time of year.

But Mark Johnson isn’t complaining, he and three friends of his spent the day at Schifferdecker Golf Course.

“Don’t usually get to play this time of year, so it’s it’s a great thing, enjoy playing, great bunch of guys to play with um, enjoy just being out in the open air uh take advantage of it while we can.”

He’s not the only one not complaining about the unusually warm weather, neither is the golf course management, which is bringing in revenue during a time of the year that it’s either closed entirely or only benefiting from the hardiest of golfers.

Tasha Tucker, said, “We’re playing Pickle Ball”

“With my mom and my grandparents, yep, thought we’d get out and enjoy the nice weather.”

Although she’s from the Joplin area, Tasha Tucker now makes her home in Hawaii, and is pleasantly surprised there’s hardly a difference in the daytime high here, versus what she’s used to.

And her grandparents aren’t complaining about the weather either.

Susan Tucker, Tasha’s Grandmother, “We’re from the Northwest portion of Washington State and all it does is rain, and it was raining when we left and we were so excited when we landed, there’s sunshine, but this is unusual I know for this area.”

In case you’re wondering, the normal high this time of year is only in the 40’s.