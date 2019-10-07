Wanted Man in Kansas City Mass Shooting

One suspect in custody, one still at large, considered armed and dangerous

(66102) — KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have identified two suspects in an early morning shooting Sunday that killed four people and injured five others.

KCK police responded to the shooting just before 1:30 a.m. at the Tequila KC Bar near 10th and Central. Police found four people dead inside the business and five outside with injuries all due to gunshots. The five injured are reported to be in stable condition.

Suspect Javier Alatorre was arrested near 26th and Quincy in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

Suspect Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still wanted by police.

It’s not publicly known if Villanueva-Morales traveled outside the KCK area. Joplin-Pittsburg is approximately two hours south of where the mass shooting occurred.

Both have been charged with four counts of first degree murder. Preliminary investigation reveals that an earlier dispute occurred inside the bar which lead to the shooting. The suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCK TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).