Wanted man arrested after homicide in Marionville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A man wanted for an overnight homicide in lawrence county is now in police custody.

Jamie Lee Godfrey was apprehended around three this afternoon. Police had been looking for him since just before midnight, after they were called to a Marionville home for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Jess Davis dead inside with multiple lacerations.

A weapon likely used in the murder was found at the scene.

Police are pursuing charges of murder and armed criminal action against Godfrey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission