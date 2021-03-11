Walmart vaccinating those next up in eligibility, upon appointment openings

MISSOURI – On February 12, Walmart began administering Covid-19 vaccines to those eligible in several states, including Missouri. Now, Walmart is providing unused, “leftover” vaccines to individuals outside of each state’s current priority phase as a part of waste protocol.

“Eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocols have been developed in collaboration with state health departments with the shared goal of never letting a dose go to waste. Each vial contains multiple doses, and those doses are administered in accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines,” Walmart said in a statement.

“In the event additional doses from an opened vial are available and there are no scheduled appointments, we turn to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses. If no one is available in that priority, where states allow, we move to the next priority.“

This means that even if you are not currently eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, you could still receive it.

To get on the waste protocol list, call your local Walmart pharmacy. Upon appointment openings or cancellations, the pharmacy will call and ask if you are available to receive the vaccine.

If you are available to receive the vaccine, you will go to to your local Walmart pharmacy as soon as possible. A second dose will be scheduled four weeks later.

Missouri is currently vaccinating residents in Phase 1A and 1B, Tiers 1 and 2, which includes healthcare workers and high-risk individuals.

Beginning March 15th, Missouri will allow residents in the Phase 1B, Tier 3 category to be vaccinated. This includes teachers, employees in food/agriculture, government and more.

The next phase will be Phase 2, which includes employees in critical manufacturing, higher education faculty and staff and homeless individuals.