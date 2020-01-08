Walmart to offer free & low-cost services on annual Wellness Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — Walmart announced its annual Walmart Wellness Day will take place this Saturday, January 11th, 2020.
Wellness Day is a nationwide Walmart event that allows people access to free health services and low-cost flu vaccinations.
According to the Center for Disease Control, flu activity is high in the U.S. and expected to continue for weeks with just over half of Americans receiving flu shots this year.
The Wellness Event will provide:
· Low-cost flu shots and immunizations
· Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
· Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
· Giveaways and Wellness demos
More information on services offered and participating locations can be found at Walmart’s Wellness website here.