Walmart to accept EBT payment at all grocery pickup locations nationwide

(KNWA)—

Walmart will be accepting EBT payment for online grocery orders.

The retailer is rolling out a pay at pickup option that allows families using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to pay when they pick up groceries at any Walmart stores through the pickup service.

With the rollout, Walmart becomes the first retailer to offer this method for online grocery pickup customers at scale.

Walmart began piloting the online grocery pickup program in 2018.

“We are always looking at ways to make Grocery Pickup more available and accessible to customers,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of Digital Operations at Walmart. “Access to convenience and to quality, fresh groceries should not be dictated by how you pay.”