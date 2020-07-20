Walmart requiring face masks beginning Monday, July 20

If your plans next week include a trip to Walmart, make sure you have a mask.

We want to remind you, Walmart will require all customers nationwide to wear face masks because of covid-19 beginning Monday.

That would include the Walmart Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s Club.

The retailer said in a statement about 65-percent of its stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have also created a new role, “health ambassador” and those workers will be positioned near the entrance of stores to remind those without a mask of the new requirements.