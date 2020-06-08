Walmart on West Bypass evacuated due to broken bed bug spray can

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The Walmart on West Bypass and Sunshine has been evacuated due to a broken bed bug spray can.

According to the fire department, two people were transported to the hospital just for general evaluation, but no one was seriously injured.

The Springfield Police Department and the Fire Department showed up to take care of the incident. The Walmart was already evacuated when the two departments arrived at the scene.

The effects of this bed bug spray, according to the fire department, could at the least be an irritant to people, but could cause a problem for people who already have difficulty breathing.

All of the doors have been opened in the store to allow the building to air out and should be fine soon.

The Fire Department says they are still trying to determine what happened, they have video from the surveillance cameras that will be used for their investigation.