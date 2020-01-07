Walmart is searching for local artists to create in-store murals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart is looking for local artists in selected communities across the country to create murals to go inside Walmart stores.

Walmart’s Community Mural Program seeks to source community-focused local art created by its residents.

One of artist Michael Rangel’s pieces was recently selected to be the first mural installed inside a Walmart store.

He uses his surroundings, including the food, people and cars of his hometown, Compton, California, to inspire his artwork.

Walmart is asking artists from about 1,000 store communities across the country to show their city pride by designing a mural.

The program is open to artists of all ages, skill levels and experiences, including art students and art organizations.

Once a piece of art is chosen for an in-store mural, it will be digitally transferred onto a large cling and hung in a prominent, pre-selected location within the store.

The artist of the selected work will receive a $300 stipend.

