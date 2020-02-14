Walmart HQ donates $10,000 to rural Missouri kitchen

LIBERAL, Mo.– Donations continue to pour in for The 15% Organization, a community kitchen in Liberal, Mo. On Thursday, founders were speechless as a global company gave back to the rural Missouri community of less than 800 people.

We first met Miller’s back in September, when an interview revealed the family was serving hundreds of home-cooked meals out of their own home on any given day.

Three months later, a donation by the Lamar Walmart for $3,400 helped the family expand to a new facility after threats of being shut down.

That donation quickly got national attention, and now, the Miller’s are overwhelmed with joy after Walmart Corporate presented the family a check for $10,000.

Founder Kathy Miller says that money can easily pay for several months — if not an entire year of food for her community. She says it means the world to her that she can continue to pour her heart and soul into the community, one meal at a time.

“That means more than even the amount of money–that stamp of ‘We see you and we want to help you. The people in your community matter to us and we want to help you feed them,'”

But, representatives with Wal-Mart say that it means the world to them that they can help The 15% Organization continue growth in Barton County.