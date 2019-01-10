Walmart helps residents start the year healthy with Wellness Day

A nationwide retailer is hoping to help residents start the new year on a healthy note.

Walmart will be hosting its Wellness Day event in stores across the country this weekend. Customers can receive some free health screenings, immunizations at a lower cost, and even free flu shots. The company has given out nearly three million free health screenings since starting the Wellness Day event in 2014

Customers can receive these services only from 10am to 2pm this upcoming Saturday at any Walmart in the country.