Walmart helps Liberal, Mo. family serve the community with grant

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Walmart in Lamar gives back to an organization that feeds several members of the Liberal community.

For about a year and a half, the Miller family has prepared and delivered home-cooked meals 3 days a week in their own kitchen.

In August, the Miller’s learned their kitchen wasn’t equipped to fulfill the task and they needed to expand their organization and cook the meals in a separate kitchen.

Ryan Simpson, Walmart Store Manager, said, “She was going to get closed down by the health department unless she can get a building.”

But funding for a new facility and feeding an average of 125 per day was going to be difficult.

A Walmart employee and friend of Kathy Miller, Alana, knew of the family’s work & stepped in to help.

Kathy Miller, The 15% Organization, said, “I was very surprised when Alana messaged me on Facebook and said ‘Hey, my manager wants to visit with you about helping you.'”

Miller spoke to Lamar’s Walmart’s Community Giving Group in mid-September and explained to the group how a new facility would help the Liberal community.

“Once she gave us her spiel and everything she needed, we all voted and decided that’s something we want to do,” said Simpson.

Afterwards, the Millers learned their organization needed to become a non-profit to apply for the grant.

“I had to get a 501(c)3 which took about 2 and a half months to get but he waited,” said Miller.

On Monday, Walmart granted The 15% Organization $3,500 and paid for the facility.

“To affect people’s lives in the way that I’ve been able to do, my team has been able to do and really watching the facial expressions change and see the joy and see how greatful they are, I mean that warms me to the fullest,” said Simpson.

“This was my store before they reached out to me. They’re very community minded,” said Miller.