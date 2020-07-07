Walmart helping raise money for Children’s Miracle Network

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local retailer is making it easy to help raise money for a good cause.

Area Walmart stores, Supercenters, and Neighborhood Markets are allowing shoppers the chance to donate to Children’s Miracle Network when they get to the checkout lane.

Michaela Bennett, CMN Program Manager, said, “All manned registers at Walmart locations, so Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, they are asking for either a 1, 3 or 5 dollar donation or they’re giving customers the option to round up their change to make it an even total.”

The fundraising event runs through July 19th.