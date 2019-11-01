Walmart gunman pleads guilty to lesser charge

by: KOLR

Dmitriy Andreychenko pleads to lesser charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —  The man accused of walking into a West Springfield grocery store with guns and a tactical vest two months ago has reached a plea agreement.

Dmitriy Andreychenko, 21, was originally charged with a felony for making a terrorist threat after walking into the Walmart Neighborhood Market wearing tactical gear and carrying an AR- 15.

The incident caused the evacuation of the market.

During a court hearing today, prosecutors announced the plea agreement which requires Andreychenko to plead guilty to a reduced charge of making a false report, a Class B Misdemeanor.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the Greene County Jail, but the sentence was suspended.

Andreychenko pleaded guilty in the armed Walmart incident:

I feel great, I am glad the courts worked with me and had grace on me and worked with me and everything worked out great. I would like to apologize to the community. I would never hurt anyone, and I’m sorry. I appreciate the prosecuting attorney; I appreciate the judge.”

Dmitriy Andreychenko

Andreychenko told police he was holding a “Social Experiment” and testing his Second Amendment rights.

He said it was never his intention to hurt anyone and this will be the last time he’ll find himself in court.

