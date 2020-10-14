Walmart extends Black Friday to three separate events

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — To take precaution during the pandemic, Walmart has announced plans to spread out its Black Friday savings this year from one day to three separate events to bring customers “Black Friday Deals for Days,” according to today’s company press release.

These events will take place across the month of November. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in store. Along with delivery, customers will have the option to pick up their online order through Walmart’s curbside pickup service.

Event one will begin online on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET. On Nov. 7, more deals online will begin at 12 a.m. ET, with new deals in stores beginning 5 a.m. local time. Walmart will also hold its annual Tire Event in stores and online Nov. 7-13.

Event two will begin online Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. On Nov. 14, more deals online will begin at 12 a.m. ET, with new deals in stores beginning 5 a.m. local time.

Event three will begin online Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. On Nov. 27, more deals online will begin 12 a.m. ET, with new deals in stores beginning 5 a.m. local time.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in Walmart’s release.

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday in-store event days, with customers forming a single file line to enter the store. Associates will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers and Health Ambassadors will be at entrances to greet customers and promote mask-wearing. Walmart will meter customers into the store to reduce congestion and direct customers to shop down the right-hand side of aisles.