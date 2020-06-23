JOPLIN, Mo. — A walking trail that’s been in the works for years is finally under construction at Missouri Southern.

MSSU is partnering with the city of Joplin to connect the southwest side of the campus to the Northstar 14 parking lot.

There have been a number of delays in the ten plus years the path has been under discussion.

But university leaders say the new route will be a big improvement.

MSSU Pres. Alan Marble: “It’s safe. You know when they walk around Range Line and all the traffic – it’s, it’s not that safe. Uh but this is a good safe way to get them over there and back. And it’s going to be good for the businesses that are in the mall too.”

The plan calls for a path that’s two thousand feet long and about ten feet wide.

The trail will have lighting as a safety precaution.