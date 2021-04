NEVADA, Mo. — 60-minutes of your time can help raise awareness for child abuse prevention – and you won’t have to go very far.

On Friday, from noon to one – the Nevada Regional Medical Center and the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri are hosting a walk for child abuse prevention.

The one-mile walk will start on the South side of the Vernon County Courthouse. Participants are asked to wear blue in support of the month of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.