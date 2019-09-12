Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo.— Southwest Missouri residents lace up their sneakers to help end Alzheimer’s. On Saturday morning, the Alzheimer’s Association held their “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in Mercy Park.

The event served as a fundraiser to provide those suffering with the illness with the treatments and support they need. More than 600 communities across the U.S. participate in the walk every year, and many are happy that Joplin is included.

“This community is incredibly engaged. They’re real motivated to kind of do the work themselves and bring people in themselves. So, I mean, Joplin, they show up,” said Amy Temple, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Manager of SW Missouri.

More than 400 participants made it out to the event today. The Alzheimer’s Association hopes to continue hosting events like this in Southwest Missouri.