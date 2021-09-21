Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled to take place in Mercy Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday, September 21st, is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.

To honor the cause, the Alzheimer’s Association is preparing for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

It’s scheduled for October 2nd in Mercy Park in Joplin.

Carey Prater says there’s still time to get in the walk yourself or sign up to support someone else.

“We are in-person this year, and we were virtual last year obviously because of COVID, but this year we’re all excited because we get to come out and celebrate and just really just raise awareness for Alzheimer’s,” said Carey Prater, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chairperson.

Joplin is one of more than 600 communities across the nation participating in the walk.

If you’d like to sign up, we’ve put a link here.