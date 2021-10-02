“Walk To End Alzheimer’s” makes return to Mercy Park

JOPLIN, Mo — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, a Joplin fundraiser made its return for a good cause.



The Alzheimer’s Association held the “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” was held at Mercy Park Saturday morning.



Funds raised from the walk go towards research for those affected by Alzheimer’s and resources for those caring for Alzheimer’s patients.



Each participant was also able to plant one of the four colored flowers in the promise garden.



Blue for someone living with Alzheimer’s, yellow for supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, orange for supporting the cause, and purple for those who have lost someone to the disease.



The organization has a fifth honorary flower they hope to use in the future.



“We have a white flower that we have adopted that eventually we’ll be able to put in our flower garden, and that is for our first survivor, and we’re just hoping, my goal is to meet the first survivor in my lifetime, so there’s a lot of hope out there,” says Carey Prater, Walk To End Alzheimer’s – Joplin Area Chair.



This year organizers hope to raise roughly $29,000 and donations are being accepted through the end of the year.



If you would like to donate to the cause, you can use this link.