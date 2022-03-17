SOUTHEAST KANSAS (KSNF) – There is about to be some pep in a lot of steps in Kansas.

K-State Research and Extension has opened registration for the 21st annual Walk Kansas program.

The eight-week initiative is designed to help Kansans meet their health and fitness goals.

Teams of six will aim to collectively walk 423 miles, which is also the distance across the state of Kansas

“There’s a lot of companies that use this as a corporate wellness initiative. The weather is getting nicer, so it’s a great way to get outside, walk together, and you can track not just your miles, but your activities, so it’s not just walking, it’s also biking or dancing or any other form of exercise counts towards your total miles,” says Julie Smith, Wildcat District Extension Agent.

The program will kick off on March 26th with a 5K in Chanute.

Walk Kansas will then run through May 21st.

You can sign up here.