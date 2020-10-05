Walk-ins welcome for mammograms at a local hospital

BARTON COUNTY — Having a regular mammogram is one of the best ways to detect breast cancer so it may be treated as quickly as possible.

To make getting this test even easier, Cox Barton County Hospital is offering screening mammograms on a walk-in basis on Wednesdays during the month of October.

Results may be available within 24 hours.

Walk-ins can get screened from 7:30 A.M. To 5:30 P. M.

Patients should bring their health insurance card, information on their last mammogram, and the name of their primary care physician.

For more information call 417-681-5161.