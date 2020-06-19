Walgreens helping Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shopping at an area drugstore over the next few days can benefit the house that love built.

From now through the 24th of this month, local Walgreens stores will give shoppers the option of donating money to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

There are 12 Walgreens stores in the Four State area that are taking part in the annual fundraising event.

Annette Thurston, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States, said, “Walgreens partners in our area are actually having you donate a dollar, three dollars or five dollars which comes to Ronald McDonald House, our local house and so this is approximately the fourth year that Walgreens has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities to actually help fund-raise for us.”

For more information on this fundraiser, as well as other ways you can help local families with children in area hospitals.