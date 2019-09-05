Walgreens asks customers to not open-carry guns in the store

(KLAS)— Walgreens has joined the growing number of retailers asking customers to not openly carry weapons in its stores. Walmart and Kroger announced similar policies this week.
The request follows increasing pressure on businesses to take action to ward off potential massacres at stores and workplaces. There have been several mass shootings in recent weeks — including one inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Walgreens released the following statement:
“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.”