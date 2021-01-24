Wake Up Wednesday being held in Neosho to talk about the latest updates in the city

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to talk about the latest updates from the city.

“Wake Up Wednesday” event will be featuring guest speaker Tony Robyn, Director of the MoKan Partnership.

Residents can join in-person or online to hear the latest updates from the City of Neosho, Newton County, Neosho School District, Crowder College, Grow Neosho, and

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will start Wednesday January 27 at 7:30 A.M to 9 A.M at The Civic Center.

All in-person attendees are asked to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.