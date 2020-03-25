Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

A closed Waffle House restaurant is seen on September 13, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. – Hurricane Florence edged closer to the east coast of the US Thursday, with tropical-force winds and rain already lashing barrier islands just off the North Carolina mainland. The huge storm weakened to a Category 2 hurricane overnight, but forecasters warned that it still packed a dangerous punch, 110 mile-an-hour (175 kph) winds and torrential rains. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Waffle House announced Tuesday that it will be closing hundreds of restaurants as COVID-19 cases grow across the United States.

The beloved Georgia-based chain known for staying open 24 hours a day all year long, will be temporarily shuttering 365 locations.

Another 1,627 are slated to remain open as of Tuesday. If you have a deep hunger for biscuits and gravy or a pecan waffle, customers are encouraged to call in carryout orders.

On March 15, Waffle House wrote in a Facebook post that they are “trying our best to keep our Customers and Associates safe, and also keep our nearly 45,000 Associates employed.