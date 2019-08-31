VWF “Grill Sergeant” fundraiser helps veteran community look after their own

VFW Post 5293 held a “Grill Sergeant” event Friday night at Downstream Casino’s concert venue.

Members sold hot dogs and hamburgers to visitors to raise funds for middle and high school student scholarships, as well as a spouse of a fallen veteran for bills.

Visitors who are interested in joining the VFW or learning about veterans benefits could also chat with a member.

And, veterans of the post have no problem getting out in the community to look after their own.

“We’ve been at this for quite a while,” explained post commander Fred Pugh. “This is one of the first years that we’ve had the actual grill going, but we always do our poppy drives twice a year. That brings us in money so we can help veterans all year long.”

At the end of the event, the VFW hopes to have collected $500.