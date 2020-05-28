JOPLIN, Mo. — Voters will decide the fate of Medicaid expansion in the Show-me State instead of lawmakers.

One day after Governor Mike Parson placed the issue on the August ballot, proponents of the proposal are stumping across Southwest Missouri for passage.

Contrary to what some people might think, Freeman Health System President and C.E.O. Paula Baker says Amendment Two is not designed to benefit the unemployed.

Paula Baker, President & C.E.O., Freeman Health System, said, “But it’s really designed for those hard working Missourians that just don’t make enough money to be able to be able to buy health insurance and their employer doesn’t provide it, so these are people who work very, very hard for all of us and they’re going without the health insurance and health care that they really need.”

Jack Cardetti, Healthcare For Missouri.org, said, “These are our essential workers, they’re grocery store workers, they’re delivery drivers, they work at nursing homes, they make too much to currently to qualify for Medicaid but they don’t make enough to have private insurance, that’s where Medicaid Expansion comes in.”

“It’s a financial strain on hospitals, especially small rural hospitals, because people come, they can’t pay their bills, they don’t have health insurance and so that hospital carries that charity care and that can be very, very damaging to a hospital, we’ve seen hospitals across the nation and right here in Missouri close as a result of that,” said Baker.

The ballot proposal would expand coverage to adults earning just under $18,000 a year or $30,000 for a family of three.

The issue will appear on the August fourth ballot.