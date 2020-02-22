Voters to decide Carthage Tech Center changes

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters will decide at the ballot box whether their school district should add to the technical centers.

What’s the proposal?

Both the North and South Technical Centers would see changes.

But first voters have to approve the $10 million question.

Mark Baker, R-9 Supterintendent, said, “Even 15 years ago to today our needs have changed in the workforce. We want to keep changing and adding to meet the needs of our community.”

Starting at the South Technical Center, where the building would expand to the East and South.

Long term plans have called for additional classrooms; some would expand existing programs.

“Some are new programs that we’re going to add such as physical therapy, occupational therapy – others are an extension of what we have. Biomedical, engineering, vo-ag type construction classes.”

Also a food science food lab and digital media program.

The changes would also affect the north tech center, with renovations paving the way to expand adult educational options.

“We plan to remodel at north to provide more space for training such as forklift training for OSHA.”

The ballot question asks voters to extend the current tax levy for six more years, meaning there would be no tax rate increase.

“The estimate is 10 million dollar project.”

School leaders say this is all part of their goal to make sure students are ready for a career when they graduate.

The question will be decided on the April 7th ballot.