ORONOGO, Mo. — Oronogo voters will decide whether to sell the city-owned natural gas service later this fall.

Increasing regulations and an aging system have prompted city leaders to consider the sale. If approved, it would be sold to Spire Missouri for 620 thousand dollars.

City leaders say residents’ bills would be comparable to current rates.

Oronogo voters will decide the question on November 2nd. City leaders will meet to discuss the issue tomorrow night, September 30th at 6:00 P.M.