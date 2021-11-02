Voter turnout higher in key areas during today’s election in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — It’s election day in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. Voters began hitting the polls at 7 o’clock this morning.

In Cherokee County, residents have been casting their ballots on a number of races and issues. Cherokee County Clerk, Kyle Rennie, says voter turnout was relatively low during the day — but higher in areas with key races. Early voting in the county began last week.

“It’s going smooth. We have spent a lot of time preparing and that is the success of the election day — the preparation. Today is quiet. We’ve been to all the polling locations just to make sure everything’s going smooth and we have a quiet day, which is an indicator of a good day,” said Kyle Rennie, Cherokee County Clerk and Election Officer.

A reminder — polls close at 7 tonight in both Kansas and Missouri.