Voter registration deadlines quickly approaching

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — The next stage of the election is underway as voter registration deadlines approach. After Arkansas closed its registration on Monday the rest of the Four States will soon be as well.

In person and mail in registration has already ended in Missouri, however online registration will be open until midnight. This election season has marked a surge in online registration, something that Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle said is likely due to the presence of covid.

Don Pyle, Crawford County Clerk, said, “It I guess cuts down on the opportunities for us to get those paper applications you know from the new registrants or the ones who have moved into the area, things like that.”

Both Kansas and Oklahoma will close their registrations in the coming week, with Oklahoma closing Friday and Kansas closing next Tuesday. Online registration is only available for Kansas.

Both states offer in person and mail in registration, which must be completed before your county office or post office closes.