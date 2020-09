FOUR STATE AREA — The presidential election is still nearly two months away – but the deadline is coming up if you want to register to vote.

Missouri residents have until early next month to fill out registration forms.

To qualify, you must be 18 by election day, a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident.

You can apply for voter registration in person at the county clerk’s office, handle it by mail, or online.

https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register