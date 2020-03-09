Vote for Pittsburg in the Strongest Town contest

While basketball fans are gearing up for March Madness, the City of Pittsburg is going head to head in a bracket-based competition of its own for the title of “Strongest Town.”

Last week, Pittsburg was named one of the 16 finalists in this year’s Strongest Town contest sponsored by the national non-profit Strong Towns.

The competition consists of four rounds of match-ups between towns based on written submissions, photos, podcast interviews, and a final championship debate. Members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite city in the first round of the competition.

Here’s how to vote:

Visit www.strongtowns.org TOMORROW MORNING (Tuesday, March 10) to cast your vote. Pittsburg’s match-up will be posted tomorrow on the home page of the Strong Towns website. The challenger in round one will be Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After voting, SHARE the link. Use the hashtag #strongesttown.

DEADLINE to vote is Thursday, March 12, at 12:00 pm.

Stay tuned for more updates on the City’s social media pages: