Volunteers will search for missing Missouri woman Thursday morning

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The Bates County Sheriff is organizing a search effort to find 36-year-old Nicole Mallatt.

In a social media post, The Bates County Sheriff’s Office asks search party volunteers to meet at 10:30am Thursday for an informational meeting. It will be held at 6 West Fort Scott Street, Butler, MO (Bates County Sheriff’s Office).

Following the meeting the volunteers will be taken to an area southwest of Butler to begin the search. Bates County Sheriff’s Office

Dive teams, boats, drones, and police dogs from multiple agencies have been searching for the missing mother.

Mallatt was last seen or heard from on Nov. 26.