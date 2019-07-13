Volunteers needed to help Ottawa County recover from flooding

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Emergency Response Team is urgently seeking volunteers to help Ottawa County recover from recent flooding.

The team is removing contaminated materials from homes impacted by those rising waters earlier this year. Officials say mold and mildew have taken over homes that many people are even still living in. But, the group is in short supply of volunteers currently working and they are stretched thin. Officials say several state and mission teams have already come out to help, but that is slowly trickling off.

“But they are pretty tapped out now with Nebraska and Kansas and some of the other places that’s been flooded and now some people that were promised to us are now headed towards Louisiana because of the hurricane there. So our little corner of the state is pretty dried up as far as the volunteers go.” Rick Aldridge, Oklahoma Emergency Response Team President

Aldridge says if you are interested in helping out, the team can help train you on the basics.

For more information, you can contact him at 918-541-6056.