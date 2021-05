JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – The Downtown Clean Team will be cleaning up downtown Joplin tomorrow and is asking the public to come out and help.

It’s hosted by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.

The cleaning crews will be meeting at the Route 66 mural at 5:30 p.m. and going until 6:30 p.m.

Cleaning supplies will be provided, but more brooms, rakes and gloves are appreciated.