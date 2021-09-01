Volunteers needed at MSSU Dental Hygiene

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you happen to be in need of a good teeth cleaning, want to save a little money and help some dental hygiene students, Missouri Southern has you covered.

Students and instructors are looking for more volunteer patients. The students, of course, get all kinds of experience by working on someone other than themselves.

What’s more, patients of all ages can also get a deal on all kinds of services at the dental hygiene clinic.

It’s easy to find — it’s directly across from Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

“So dental cleanings, uh general dental cleanings, we also do non-surgical periodontal therapy, which is a deep cleaning, we do radiographs, sealant, uh fluoride, adults, geriatric, children of all ages,” said Sherilyn Merritt, MSSU Dental Hygiene Instructor.

The clinic is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those interested can sign-up through a link here.