Volunteers in Arma help construct garden beds for the Arma Community Garden

ARMA, Kans. — Cooler temperatures today didn’t stop work getting done in a community garden in southeast Kansas.

Volunteers are building six raised beds in the Arma Community Garden. Last summer, the Arma Nutrition Council was one of 21 winners in an international grant competition.

It resulted in $5,000. Half of that money is being used for the new garden beds — and officials already have a spring plan in mind.

“We have about an eighth of an acre that we grow vegetables in, but not really a good spot to grow fruit. A lot of fruits perennial and it comes back. So this is gonna give us the chance to grow strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and I think we’re gonna do asparagus in one and some herbs,” said Matt O’Malley — Live Well Crawford County Director of Outreach and Development.

The new garden beds are expected to be finished by Christmas.