Volunteers honor military veterans across the world

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg community joins 25 hundred other locations worldwide in Wreaths Across America Day.



Saturday afternoon members of the Pittsburg State University ROTC led a ceremony at the PSU Veterans Memorial.



Members of the community were invited to attend as former service members placed wreaths on stands honoring each branch of the military.



A final wreath was placed by Lieutenant Colonel Charles Costello to honor soldiers declared prisoners of war or missing in action.



“Everyone serves in different capacities, each branch has it’s own job, it’s own mission and highlighting the uniqueness of that during the ceremony,” says 1st Lt. T.J. Wiebe, Ceremony Emcee, “Just on the little details you’ll find on the wreaths is very important.”



“It’s important to make sure that we recognize, just because I’m an army officer, doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate all the other services, because we all work together, we’re all one team in defense of this nation,” says Lt. Col. Charles Costello, PSU Professor of Military Science.



Wreaths Across America Day began back in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Company’s owner, Morrill Worcester, placed surplus wreaths in the Arlington National Cemetery.