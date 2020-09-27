Volunteers help to make Carthage look even nicer

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity hosts their ‘a brush with kindness and hearts with hammers’ workday to help revitalize some homes in Carthage.

Volunteers from all over joined in to help continue the restoration Carthage project.

Volunteers painted porches, cleaned gutters, and landscaped.

Vision Carthage also received a grant which offsets costs so property owners do not have to worry about money.

Executive Director of Vision Carthage says this was a way for residents and volunteers to make their community even better than before.

Abi Almandinger, Executive Director, Vision Carthage, says, “Well Carthage is an amazing place. We love how unique it is. We just want to make it a better place to live, work, and play. We picked Central Avenue because it is an entrance point to the city. So, we want anybody that comes into Carthage to see how much we care about how our community looks.”

Almandinger also adds that in the near future, they hope to cross the street and make revitalizations on the other side as well.