Volunteers got a chance to run and walk with dogs Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some pups at The Joplin Humane Society were a little less lonely Saturday – and got a chance to stretch their legs and get some fresh air.

It was all for the Y Goes to the Dogs event.

Volunteers with The Joplin Humane Society and The Joplin Family YMCA walked dozens of dogs Saturday.

It was a chance to get out of their pens and kennels for some exercise.

Dogs paired up with a volunteer handler for a walk or run on local nearby trails.

It was also a chance for the four-legged friends to socialize and possibly be adopted by a volunteer.

Bobby Ballard, Organizer, says, “It’s a lot of fun and the dogs we all like it as much as the dogs do i think so just a lot of fun to get out.”

Ballard says he hopes to have another event next year.