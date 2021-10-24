Volunteers gather to make 20,000 meals for families in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Across the world food insecurity continues to be a problem, with some families living paycheck to paycheck, others may not even know where their next meal is coming from.

However families in the Four States may soon have some relief thanks to the work of volunteers from across the community.

“The fact that I know that there’s going to be someone that’s going to be fed in the next few hours,” says Hayden Williams, Volunteer at Kids Against Global Hunger, “There’s a big population of people that wouldn’t have the high-nutrition meals that we’re packaging.”

On Sunday Hayden was one of over one hundred volunteers looking to make a difference at Destiny Church in Joplin.

Throughout the afternoon meals were prepared to help those facing food insecurity with the help of Against Global Hunger.

“We are packaging 20,000 meals right now as a congregation to just give back to our local community, a lot of these meals will be serving places like ‘Fostering Hope,’ it will be going to various food banks throughout the communities,” says Mickel Clark, Destiny Church Outreach Pastor.

“We’re also going to be giving them out to some of our local school systems to help out with the backpack programs as well,” says Gene Bebee, Destiny Church Lead Pastor.

Macaroni, Spanish rice and oatmeal, every dish is designed to be a stand-alone high nutrition meal to make sure all needs are met.

Bebee says “They also have vitamins, soy protein, all that mixed in with it, so they’re not just eating macaroni and cheese, they’re actually getting protein and just really healthy meals.”

While the world is still in the middle of a pandemic, both organizations are taking precautions so families and friends can help one another.

Letitia Williams, Against Global Hunger CEO, says, “One of the major things that are up against is being able to get a community together that will package in a large setting, and so to have 100 people here that are able to have all of the safety measures in place but be able to package in this facility is really amazing.”