Volunteers from Southwest, Mo and Southeast, KS took part in the “Day of Action” for “United Way”

JOPLIN, MO – Volunteers throughout two of the four states answered the call today to help their communities.

They were all taking part in the annual “Day of action” for the “United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.”

“Lafayette House” and the “Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Southwest Missouri” in Joplin were two organizations that benefited from the work of volunteers.

This event has been going on for nearly 25 years.

“We have over 250 volunteers throughout Joplin and Pittsburg area and they are working on a variety of projects among the non-profit community, about 12 to 15 of our non-profit agencies.” Says Duane Dreiling, Exec. Dir., United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas.

Dreiling also says they had many volunteers this year, many of them did work at the organizations that don;t partner with the “United Way.”