Volunteers from Forest Park Church help beautify Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteers from a local church are helping beautify Joplin.

Saturday morning a group of volunteers from Forest Park Church were planting flowers up and down Main Street.

More than 150 volunteers spent the day working throughout Joplin for the churches Super Serve Saturday.

Albert’s Greenhouse in Joplin donated flowers and fertilizer for the more than 30 planters on Main Street.

The city is grateful the volunteers spent the day cleaning up Joplin.

Nick Edwards, City Manager, says, “From the city perspective having a community that looks well maintained is really important. It makes a statement to those that are visiting. It makes a statement about people that are maybe interested in moving companies here.”

Calista Roberts, says, “It was fun and I just like helping.”

The group of volunteers also did some work in Spiva Park.