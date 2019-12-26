Volunteers at Carthage Crisis Center spend their Christmas feeding others

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Many families start their Christmas day around the tree and opening gifts.

But one group is spending their holiday this year helping deliver Christmas meals.

Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center Executive Director, said, “Celebrating the holidays is really an important time for everyone, especially when you don’t have family or no one else around, so we open our doors.”

The Carthage Crisis Center held the 5th annual Christmas meal delivery Wednesday.

Volunteers spent their morning packing to go containers with turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings.

The containers were then boxed up and hand delivered to residents around the area.

“We have 108 people that have called us and reserved those plates and so we have about ten different volunteer groups that will go knock on their doors, say Merry Christmas, and deliver the food.”

The non-profit continues to serve people holiday meals because of the growing number of residents who spend this time of year alone.

The Crisis Center Executive Director says volunteering at this annual event is a great way for people to start off Christmas by thinking of their neighbors before themselves.

“Christmas we always are excited about what did you get for Christmas, but it really is about giving. Christ came to give us his life, so that we could have eternal life and for the volunteers that come here, that giving starts their day right and their year right.”

One volunteer decided to start a new tradition with his friend group this year.

And it’s changed his outlook on Christmas.

Zach Snyder, Volunteer, said, “Well it’s all about giving this time of year and it’s definitely better to give than to receive, so it just feels good and it’s a nice thing. It just warms your heart.”

And Zach says he recommends everyone to try volunteering on a holiday.

“I would say absolutely do it. You’re going to feel good about it. You’re going to bless somebody’s life and it’s a good feeling. You’re not going to regret it.”