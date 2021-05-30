PURCELL, Mo. — Volunteers at a local cemetery were on hand this Memorial Weekend to answer questions from visitors.

Volunteers for the Purcell Friends Cemetery put out new flags for all veteran stones on Friday.

Over the course of the weekend, they were available to answer questions about grave locations and purchasing lots.

Ronald Boyer, Cemetery Volunteer, says, “It’s privately funded. It’s not any grant or anything from the government or anything like that that keeps this cemetery looking good and maintained. It’s just voluntary donations, mainly from family members that are buried here or people that are going to be buried here.”

The cemetery has 194 veterans, including several who served in World War I, World War II, the Revolutionary War and Vietnam.

There are two veterans who served in the Spanish American War.