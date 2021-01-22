Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to see changes

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve had your taxes done for free through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or V.I.T.A., you’re in for some big changes this year in Joplin.

That organization, which is funded by the Internal Revenue Service, provides free tax preparation for anyone with an annual income of $60,000 or less. But instead of going inside the building and having the preparer do your taxes, you’ll stay in your car, and the multi-step process will require more than one day to complete.

David Torres, V.I.T.A Site Coordinator, said, “You will come to our site, drop off your tax return, a receptionist will provide instructions as to how fill them out and what to leave, you’ll leave your tax return, they will go up and get prepared, a preparer will call the taxpayer and go over the return with them, and it will take a few days.”

At that point, he says the tax payer will come back to the same location to pick up their completed return so they can be sent in to the I.R.S. The drive thru service will begin this coming Monday, January 25th and continue through to April 15th at the Great Plains Federal Credit Union at 2306 South Range Line in Joplin.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, Torres says the I.R.S. Won’t accept electronically filed returns until Friday, February 12th.