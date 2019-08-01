Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster forms committee to help seven Northeast Oklahoma counties

OKLAHOMA – Seven counties in Northeast Oklahoma are teaming up to address recent storm damage from tornadoes and flooding throughout the region.

Organizations throughout the counties are gathering resources to help people unable to meet needs FEMA or insurance could not cover. The goal is to address long-term recovery in Ottawa, Delaware, Craig and Mayes Counties. The Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is spearheading the formation of the committee. The group did something similar during the flood of 2007. It later disbanded and now locals are bringing it back together to provide relief for communities in need.

“We’re making a game plan so we are saying this group can provide this. This group can provide this and we all provide whatever is possible to contribute to the long term recoveries.” Becky Pierson, United Methodist Comm. On Relief In Okla.

“We’re just getting started. We’re helping some people right now but we are not there yet. Once we get there we can help a lot more people.” Lee Cathey, American Legion Post 178

Members says their biggest need is for volunteer help and money for the committee to operate.

If you are interested in helping their cause, call the American Legion Post 178 at 918-786-9860.